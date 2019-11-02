Whitefish Mountain Resort Lands Top 3 Spot in Readers’ Poll

Readers of SKI Magazine named Whitefish Mountain Resort the “No. 3 Overall” ski area in this year’s annual Resort Guide, affording the resort on Big Mountain its highest ranking to date and marking its third appearance in the Top 10.

“We are deeply honored to be named among the top resorts in the west in SKI Magazine’s 2020 Resort Guide,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said. “It is our mission to provide a memorable experience that is affordable, personal and fun.”

SKI Magazine bills its annual Resort Guide as the longest running and most comprehensive ski resort survey in the industry. Readers surveyed were asked to rank the North American resorts they have visited in the last two years in a variety of categories, with the overall ranking determined by a combination of reader’s scores across 21 different categories.

For its part, Whitefish earned a dozen Top 10 rankings including: Local Flavor (No. 1); Value (No. 2); the No. 4 spots for Service, Scenery, Charm, Après and Overall Satisfaction; No. 7 in Family Friendly and Down Day Activities; No. 8 for its Nightlife; No. 9 in Grooming; and No. 10 in Dining.

Additional rankings included: On-Mountain Food and Lodging (No. 11); Accessibility (No. 13); Travel Ease (No. 15); Terrain (No. 20); Snow (No. 22); Challenge (No. 28); and Lifts (No. 29).

Resort officials note that Whitefish is known for its laidback vibe and friendly, down-to-earth locals, setting it apart from larger resorts in the Rocky Mountain West.

Located in northwest Montana, “Whitefish offers easy access to a variety of recreational activities year round,” resort officials say, “allowing residents and visitors to enjoy stepping up to the bar at one of its colorful watering holes, sitting down for an elegant meal, or settling in for a cozy cup of coffee.”

Guest comments consistently praise Whitefish Mountain Resort for its friendly and helpful employees and the easy-going locals they meet while riding the chairlift, on the free S.N.O.W. Bus and around town.

Whitefish Mountain Resort also continues its commitment to providing exceptional value. This season’s daily walk-up ticket price is $83, or $76 per day for two or more days, and Ski & Stay lodging and lift ticket packages start at $89 per person, per night. The resort’s Learn to Ski/Ride package, which includes two days of beginner lifts, equipment rentals and two half-day lessons is $85 and a full day of daycare at the Kids Center is $82.

“This year’s ranking is indeed a sign that skiers appreciate finding a ski area that values character, and makes guests feel relaxed so they can be themselves,” according to Graves. “This ranking illustrates our commitment to providing a high level of hospitality while maintaining the community’s unique and colorful qualities that set us apart, without charging a premium for it. Whitefish’s warm and welcoming personality extends beyond the resort to all the businesses throughout the community that take care of our visitors and go above and beyond to make them feel welcome.”