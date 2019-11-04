Glacier Football Boosters Hosting Hoops Tournament

Budding Flathead Valley basketball players are invited to sign up for the Northwest Kickoff Classic Hoops tournament, scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17 at a number of local elementary, middle and high schools.

The tournament is open to girls and boys in fourth through eighth grade of all skill levels. Registration costs $190 and must be completed by Saturday, Nov 9. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Glacier Football Club, a booster group for Glacier High School’s football program.

For more information or to print a registration form, visit www.glacierwolfpackfootball.com.