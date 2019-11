When: Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 9 and 10 at 10 a.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell

More info: majesticvalleyarena.com

Get your Christmas shopping done early. Check out over 100 vendors from around the Pacific Northwest featuring jewelry, western wear, photography, fine art, pottery, skin care needs and wonderful foods to sample and purchase.