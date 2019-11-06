Man’s Drowning Death in Montana Reservoir Ruled Accidental

HELENA — The drowning death of a Montana man in a reservoir has been ruled accidental by authorities.

The Independent Record reports 57-year-old Murray Fladeland was found floating in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir east of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton says “drugs and alcohol were definitely a factor” in the accidental drowning in August.

Dutton says there were no signs of foul play.

A fisherman in a canoe found the body in a small cove near the Fish Hawk campground.

Dutton says Fladeland had camping and fishing gear in a camp set up at Fish Hawk and a car parked at the campground.

Dutton says evidence suggests Fladeland was climbing a sharp bank when he lost his footing and tumbled into the water.