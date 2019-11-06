12:16 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to report that her 17-year-old son was at friend’s house and was refusing to come home. She didn’t really know if that meant her son was a “runaway.” She just wanted some advice on how to get him back.

12:40 a.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbors were fighting and making a lot of noise.

3:52 a.m. A Kalispell man reported seeing another man “talking fast like he was high on something.”

8:59 a.m. Someone broke into a Kalispell department store.

11:29 a.m. A Kalispell churchgoer was “being disruptive” during Sunday services.

12:16 p.m. A Kalispell man reported seeing a vehicle driving around town with his license plates.