Spotlight Event: The Market Beautiful

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: www.themarketbeautiful.com

Ranked as one of the top markets in the United States, The Market Beautiful (formerly The Vintage Whites Market) returns to the Flathead County Fairgrounds. The market features over 40 of the top vendors from across the country with the very best vintage, antique, and unique finds. There will also be live music and a visit from Santa. Tickets are $6 and $15 for early admission.