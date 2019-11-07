Montana’s Great Divide Ski Area Opening Saturday

HELENA — The Great Divide Ski Area will be the first ski area in Montana to open for the new season this Saturday.

Aided by the early cold and snow this fall, the staff has been making snow for a few weeks now.

Owner Kevin Taylor tells the Independent Record that the Nov. 9 opening will be its earliest ever to having a chairlift running.

Taylor says the ski area opened Nov. 10 last year and on Nov. 11 in 2017.

Operating on Saturday will be the Good Luck Chairlift on the lower mountain as well as the backyard towrope.

Snowmaking continues on some additional runs, but because the latest cold snap was so short, Taylor is uncertain whether other runs will open this weekend or next.