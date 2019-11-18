President’s Son Plans Montana Trip to Campaign for Gianforte

HELENA – Donald Trump Jr. is planning to campaign in Helena for Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that the president’s son will speak at the Montana Club Sunday on behalf of Gianforte, a Republican making his second run for governor.

Trump also campaigned in Montana during the 2018 election season for Gianforte’s re-election as the state’s only U.S. representative, and for State Auditor Matt Rosendale’s failed bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Gianforte is running against Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski for the GOP nomination for the open governor’s seat in 2020.

Fox and Olszewski plan to meet in a debate at Carroll College two days after Trump’s appearance. Gianforte won’t attend because of a scheduling conflict.