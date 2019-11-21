Analysis: Montana Candidates Improperly Report Facebook Ads

HELENA – A public radio analysis finds that most Montana candidates for governor have failed to properly report their campaigns’ spending on Facebook advertisements.

The investigation by Montana Public Radio prompted Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan to send a memo to all candidates reminding them of their obligation to comply with state campaign finance laws.

MTPR examined more than 120 Facebook ads bought by Montana candidates from January through September and compared them to the candidates’ campaign finance reports.

Those who failed to properly disclose details about their ad spending include Democrats Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner, and Republicans Greg Gianforte, Tim Fox and Al Olszewski.

Cooney and Olszewski campaign officials say they are updating their disclosures. Fox officials say the campaign is already fully reporting its expenses.

Gianforte and Schreiner’s campaigns did not respond to requests for comment.