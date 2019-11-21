Spotlight Event: Danubia

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: gscmusic.org

Danubia highlights music from cultures of Central Europe including Austrian, Czech and Romanian. The concert opens with George Enescu’s “Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major” composed in 1901. Internationally acclaimed Chinese-Canadian pianist Sheng Cai will be the featured soloist in one of Mozart’s most romantic sounding and popular piano concertos. Ticket prices vary.