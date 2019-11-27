Blizzard Warning on Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front

HELENA — Heavy snow and high winds are combining to make travel difficult on the east side of the Rocky Mountains in northern Montana.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from the Rocky Mountain Front east to Interstate 15. Up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is forecast Wednesday and Thursday in Cut Bank, Conrad and Choteau while wind gusts are forecast to reach 45 mph at St. Mary, where up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow could fall.

Just south of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Pondera County recommended emergency travel only on U.S. Highway 89 through noon Thursday.

Elsewhere, strong winds toppled trees and power lines in the Flathead Valley, knocking out power for about 2,000 customers Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph) were forecast Wednesday.

Officials report several crashes along Interstate 90 west of Missoula.