When: Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kalispell

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com

An evening of great shopping, good food, spirits and smiling faces. Enter to win one of several $100 gift certificates. At 6 p.m. join the Crown of the Continent Choir singing traditional Christmas carols, followed by a tree lighting at Depot Park. Discover the many businesses, restaurants and breweries that make the Kalispell community great.