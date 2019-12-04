Critically Acclaimed “Mickey and the Bear” to Show in Kalispell

The Montana Film Festival Roadshow will bring the critically acclaimed film “Mickey and the Bear” to the Northwest Montana History Museum for two screenings on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13.

Shot in Anaconda in southwestern Montana, “Mickey and the Bear” is a coming-of-age story about a teenage girl, Mickey Peck, and her relationship with her father, an Iraq War veteran named Hank who suffers from PTSD.

Mickey is faced with maintaining the household and her own life while her dad continues his downward spiral. She eventually must decide between family obligation and breaking free from her father’s destruction.

The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, an annual festival in Austin, in 2019 and is now part of the Montana Film Festival.

The Montana Film Festival started in 2015 at the Roxy Theater in Missoula. What began as experimental cinematic storytelling has evolved into a partner-sponsored event.

The Montana Film Festival Roadshow has already hit Billings and Livingston and will head to Bozeman, Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Missoula, Helena and end in Kalispell.

Tickets to the screenings at the Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell are $10 and will be available at the museum before the event or online at Eventbrite.

