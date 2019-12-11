Law Enforcement Arrest Suspect in Bigfork Casino Robbery

Local authorities on Tuesday arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in last month’s armed robbery at the Jackpot Casino in Bigfork, which resulted in a lockdown of local schools while law enforcement searched for the suspect by land and air.

Detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Starks, 28, regarding her possible involvement in the armed robbery. She admitted to her involvement, according to officials, and remains in custody.

The robbery occurred Nov. 12 at approximately 9:25 a.m. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the area and conducted air surveillance throughout the morning and afternoon, but could not immediately locate a suspect, who they considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities release a description of the suspect, who was wearing a black puffy coat, jeans, brown boots and a black beanie.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on the case, and said outside assistance from members of the community and the Kalispell Police Department was instrumental in locating the suspect.