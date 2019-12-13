Let Us Honor the Good Samaritans

On Dec. 2 at 7:35 a.m. in the dark, my car going south was hit by a truck going north, which had slid on black ice, crossed the median and smashed the front of my car, causing all airbags to deploy. I couldn’t see where I was, had difficulty breathing due to the powder in the airbags, and the dashboard impinging on my chest.

I was terrified and worried but conscious. A wonderful and caring man, Dale Crosby-Newman. stopped, opened the passenger door and stayed with me until the ambulance arrived. He was reassuring, calm, gentle just what I needed as a scared victim. A second woman, Maria who teaches at one of the Kalispell high schools, also stopped. She was another saint, helping find my hat and sweater to keep me warm. Their kindness, upbeat attitude, and reassurance were greatly appreciated. The West Valley Fire Department and ambulance were stellar in their care for me – gentle, caring, kind. Thank you. Thank you.

Sukey Pfirman

Whitefish