Ten Wolfpack Alums to be Added to Glacier Wall of Fame

An impressive crop of 2019 Glacier High School graduates will be added to the school’s growing Wall of Fame at a ceremony between the boys and girls basketball games on Thursday, Dec. 19.

This year’s inductees are A.J. Popp (swimming), Brady Kazmier (speech and debate), Akhil Patel (speech and debate), Rebecca Cross (speech and debate), Aren Alexander-Batee (cross country, track, choir, theater), Zach Hill (speech and debate, theater), Malea Bauer (speech and debate), Drew Lorenc (soccer, speech and debate), Evan Todd (football, track and field) and Preston Blain (football).

The Wolfpack will host Columbia Falls in Thursday’s doubleheader, with the boys scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. and the girls at 7:30.