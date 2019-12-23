I am writing this to the people who defaced Woodland Park with swastikas. In case you do not know, it is a symbol of one of the most hated men in history, Adolf Hitler. He started World War ll and one of his goals, as well as conquering Europe, was to totally eliminate Jewish people. He went a long way toward that end, and killed millions of innocent people.

I lived in England as a child during that war, when his bombs were destroying London and many other cities. Thousands of small children were sent away from home for safety, but many were killed by the bombs. His concept of eliminating certain ethnicities was ridiculous in the extreme. If you are ignorant of our history, shame on you. If you know the history and did it anyway – a lot more shame on you. By the way, he lost the war, as you will lose. There are many more caring, loving people than hateful prejudiced people like you. Ethnicity is not a choice. Hate is a choice.

Vivienne Montague

Kalispell