Skijoring Event Canceled at Rebecca Farm

Organizers of Skijoring at Rebecca Farm announced Monday that they are canceling the upcoming event due to a lack of snow.

The skijoring event was scheduled to take place this weekend in Kalispell, but event organizer Sarah Broussard said there isn’t enough snow to hold the event safely.

This is the second straight year the event has been canceled or postponed due to a lack of snow. Last December, organizers had to push back the event two months to March.

“We’re incredibly disappointed to again be facing weather-related roadblocks with skijoring,” Broussard said. “But that’s the risk all of us face when planning or participating in an outdoor winter sport in an unpredictable climate. We considered bringing in snow, but unfortunately, there’s none to be brought in.”