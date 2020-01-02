Second Suspect in Kalispell Drive-by Shooting Arrested

The second suspect in a drive-by shooting in Kalispell has been arrested and it scheduled to appear in court this month.

Joseph Trapper Bukowski, 19, was arrested on Dec. 27 and has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and three counts of felony criminal endangerment following a shooting on Dec. 21.

According to court documents, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a shooting on Dec. 21 at 12:08 a.m. near Seventh Avenue West. According to witnesses, a black SUV drove down the street and the occupants fired at multiple residences. Bullets were found in multiple homes and more than 20 shells were found in the street.

Later on, law enforcement received a report of two more shootings on Sunnyside Drive and Ashley Creek Lane. In one of those incidents, a bullet entered the home and passed within feet of a sleeping child.

After speaking with witnesses, law enforcement came to believe that 18-year-old Ansen Walter Ingraham was involved. Later on, police learned that Ingraham was staying with a man on Cottonwood Drive. When law enforcement went to the home and asked the man there about the shooting he said, “they did it.” The man said that Ingraham and another man, later identified as Bukowski, left the home on Dec. 21 to “deal with some business.” The man told authorities that Ingraham and the other suspect returned home later with multiple guns. The man also heard one of them state that they had “drained (their) clip.”

Ingraham was arrested on Dec. 23 and has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and three counts of felony criminal endangerment.

According to court documents, law enforcement is currently investigating Bukowski in connection to a similar incident in Columbia Falls in early 2019. Bukowski is being held on a $250,000 bail.

Bukowski and Ingraham are scheduled to appear at an arraignment on Jan. 9.