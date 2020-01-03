Holmquist Takes Helm of County Commission

Pam Holmquist was voted chairperson of the Flathead County Commission on Jan. 3.

Holmquist replaces Commissioner Phil Mitchell as the top official on the three-person board. The chair is responsible for conducting the commission’s public meetings in compliance with state law.

Commissioner Randy Brodehl was selected as vice chair.

Holmquist is the longest serving member of the commission and was first elected in 2010. This is her second time as chairperson on the board. Holmquist represents District 2, which includes the southeast corner of the county, including Evergreen, where she lives.