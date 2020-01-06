Montana Man Uses Zip Ties to Detain Hit-and-Run Driver

BUTTE — A Butte man used zip ties to detain a hit-and-run driver last week, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement officers said.

Dispatchers received two reports of hit-and-run crashes at about 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man who witnessed the suspect rear-end a car and drive away called police and followed the suspect.

The suspect was driving on three wheels due to damage sustained in the hit-and-run, according to police reports.

The suspect got out of the car and jumped over a fence, but fell. The witness followed and used zip ties to detain the suspect until police arrived and swapped the zip ties for handcuffs.

The suspect faces several charges including DUI, failure to report an accident and misdemeanor assault.