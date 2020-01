When: Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18

Where: Blacktail Mountain and Lakeside

More info: lakesidesomerschamber.org

Check out ski clinics, races and aprés ski music on Blacktail Mountain. In Lakeside, there will be an outdoor movie at Glacier Perks and concerts at Harbor Grille and Tamarack Brewing Company and prize drawings at Lakeside venues. There will also be a raffle and live auction. Visit lakesidesomerschamber.org for more information and a full list of events.