Whitefish Skijoring Canceled

Dane Overland navigates gates while being pulled by Wilson Pike and his horse Yellar at the Whitefish World Invitational Ski Joring event. Beacon File Photo

The organizers of the Whitefish Skijoring World Championship have canceled this weekend’s competition due to a forecast of warmer temperatures and rain.

Officials say the event will not be rescheduled.

“Due to a highly unfavorable forecast of warmer weather and rain the Whitefish Ski Joring organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel our event scheduled for Jan. 24-26,” organizers announced on Jan. 21. “We appreciate the outstanding support of our sponsors, vendors, competitors and the community and look forward to an outstanding event in 2021.”

This is the second time in less than a month that the weather has forced the cancelation of a skijoring event in the Flathead Valley. In December, organizers of Skijoring at Rebecca Farm were forced to cancel their event due to a lack of snow.