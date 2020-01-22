Real Estate Market Trends

It’s winter, and many in the Flathead have their vehicles (or stuff) snugly inside a weather-tight garage. Do the greatest quantity of single-family residence homes (sold for $150,000 to $600,000) sell with garages (and if so, attached or detached)? Across the county, and within all major cities within it, more homes sell with attached (AT) garages than those with detached (DE) garages or without a garage (NN means none). What have been the trends, these past 5 years?

The bars represent annual quantities sold by type; the lines of same color depict the median days they were on the market before going under final contract. For the county and Kalispell, homes with attached garages sell in triple the quantity of those with detached (other cities it’s about double). Which sell faster? Read between the lines in the animated GIF below.

GIF (with rotating charts):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.