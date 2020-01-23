“Can you just scare him?”

2:28 p.m. A drunk person was run over by a van.

2:53 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that one of his enemies had walked into the store he was in. Upon further investigation, it was just someone who looked like one of his enemies.

4:07 p.m. Someone called 911 because they could not find a place to park because of an ongoing brewfest. The caller was advised to hang up and call the non-emergency line.

7:09 p.m. Someone kept pocket dialing 911.

7:43 p.m. A car slid off the road in Kalispell.

8:18 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to ask if they could “scare” his 3-year-old son who had just stolen something from an area store. The father was advised that “law enforcement does not do that.”

10:42 p.m. A Kalispell man said his son had been on a “meth binge” for over a week.

10:50 p.m. A dog had been barking for over 12 hours.

11:23 p.m. A woman was escorted out of a gas station for “doing drugs or something.” Later on, someone found a bag of drugs in the bathroom.