Health Department Adopts New Strategic Plan

The Flathead City-County Health Department has adopted a new three-year strategic plan. The plan, which was dubbed a “living document” by Public Health Officer Hillary Hanson, will help guide the department over the next three years.

During the Flathead City-County Health Board meeting on Jan. 16, Hanson said the new strategic plan took six months to complete and is the most comprehensive one yet. The plan calls for the department to become more responsive to the community’s health needs through efficiency and innovation. Hanson said every division within the health department played a role in writing the draft.

The Jan. 16 meeting also featured the board’s two newest members: Annie Bukacek and Ardis Larsen, who were appointed late last year by the Flathead County Commission to replace two long-time members, Board Chair Dr. David Myerowitz and Vice Chair Dr. Wayne Miller. During his final meeting, Myerowitz blasted the commissioners for their decision to replace the two long-time members, particularly with Bukacek, who has questioned vaccinations in the past. Myerowitz said it was “unconscionable” to select Bukacek. For her part, Bukacek said she does not believe her views will be an issue on the board.