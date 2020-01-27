Maggie Voisin Earns Bronze at X Games

Whitefish freestyle skier Maggie Voisin took home a bronze medal for the second straight year from the X Games in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Voisin finished third behind Kelly Sildaru and Sarah Hoefflin in the women’s slopestyle competition, the same order the three finished at the same event in 2019. Voisin has earned five X Games medals in her career, including a gold in women’s slopestyle in 2018. She is the only American woman to win gold in slopestyle skiing at the X Games.

The 21-year-old also entered the Big Air competition at the 2020 X Games, finishing sixth.

A two-time Olympian, Voisin finished fourth in slopestyle skiing at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.