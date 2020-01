Flathead High School’s Brendan Barnes wrestles Glacier High School’s Ricardo Hewitt at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 10, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead fell to Great Falls High in the final match of the state’s preeminent dual competition in Class AA on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Great Falls.

The Braves defeated Billings Skyview and Billings Senior en route to the championship match but the Bison overwhelmed Flathead there, winning 51-12. Asher Kemppainen (132 pounds), Brendan Barnes (138), Fin Nadeau (145) and Tanner Russell (182) earned wins against Great Falls.