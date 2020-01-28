Hoops Roundup: Browning, Libby Boys Stay Atop Northwest A

Browning head coach Dan Connelly draws up a play during a timeout during the Northwest Class A district tournament in Whitefish on Feb. 15, 2019. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Browning and Libby’s boys basketball teams both faced a stiff test from Whitefish last weekend but each team came away with narrow victories to remain in the top two spots in the Northwest A conference.

The Indians (8-3, 6-0 Northwest A) beat Ronan 60-49 on Jan. 24 before venturing north to take on the Bulldogs and rallying in the fourth quarter for a 62-56 victory. Libby (9-2, 4-1) eked one out against Whitefish one night earlier, surviving 33-32 before topping Ronan 37-24 on Jan. 25.

In girls action, it was the same story for league-leading Browning (9-2, 6-0). The Indians held off Whitefish for a 50-48 win, one night after running away from Ronan 63-44. The Maidens (8-4, 4-2) occupy the second spot in the league standings.

2019-20 BASKETBALL STANDINGS