When: Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: www.kalispelllakers.org

The Kalispell Lakers baseball team’s annual fundraiser will feature Hall of Fame Pitcher Jack Morris and World Series champion Dan Gladden, who will speak on perseverance, teamwork and, of course, baseball. There will also be a dinner and silent auction. Tickets are $55 to $65.