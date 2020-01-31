Fire Warnings Issued in Parts of Montana for Saturday

HELENA — The National Weather Service has issued a rare fire warning for parts of Montana for the first day of February.

High winds with gusts between 50 and 75 mph, along with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and low humidity are expected on Saturday across northern and central Montana.

In those conditions, any new fire starts can spread quickly and become difficult to control, weather service officials said.

Fire warnings have been issued from the Rocky Mountain Front east to the Little Rocky Mountains, while a fire weather watch has been issued from north of Helena to south of Bozeman.

The warnings and watches are effective from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.