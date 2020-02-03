Casey Schreiner Ends Montana Gubernatorial Campaign

HELENA — House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner of Great Falls ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor of Montana Monday, saying he does not have the resources to run a competitive campaign.

Schreiner’s campaign raised just over $15,000 in the final three months of 2019 and was left with just over $8,000 in the bank for the primary, campaign finance records show.

“It’s time for us all to get behind the candidate that has the best chance of winning and promoting our shared values come November,” Schreiner said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Schreiner is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election to the House and told The Associated Press he has “no immediate plans” to run for another office.

Schreiner’s withdrawal leaves Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and businesswoman Whitney Williams as the two remaining Democrats running in the June 2 primary. Schreiner did not announce an endorsement.

Cooney thanked Schreiner via Twitter, posting: “Your voice and energy on the campaign trail has lifted everyone up, and your fight for a fair shot for all Montana families will continue.”