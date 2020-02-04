Ceres Bakery Reopens with Facelift

Ceres Bakery as seen on Jan. 24, 2020. The business recently underwent a remodel. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The crew at Ceres Bakery is still crafting the same artisan breads, fresh pastries and rich espresso that has made the beloved boulangerie a mainstay of downtown Kalispell since opening in 2006, but regular customers and newcomers alike are taking notice of its spruced-up space.

After depriving customers of their daily delectable for two weeks of renovations beginning Jan. 4, Ceres reopened on Jan. 20 with a brand new look.

Owners Rick Grimm and Hannah Bjornson remodeled and redesigned the bakery’s front-of-shop retail space to improve its display cases and café area with new lighting and flooring, display cabinets, a refrigerated case featuring sandwiches and cold drinks, as well as behind-the-scenes equipment upgrades.

Combined with a new color scheme and alterations to the flow and ambiance of the café, Grimm and Bjornson hope the changes are a recipe for continued success.

The bakery at 318 South Main Street is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed Sunday.