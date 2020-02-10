Embrace Jeff Shriffin’s Life Motto

As a lifelong skier and former alpine ski racer and Olympic aspirant, I like many others have followed the rise of the Shriffin family in world cup skiing. While Mikaela became the star and public figure her parents Eileen and Jeff were the background and foundation that helped bring forth this remarkable talent and most importantly amazing person.

Jeff died suddenly and most unexpected recently from a head injury. Again, while Mikaela rightfully becomes the center of the story given her celebrity Jeff and Eileen raised both Mikaela and Taylor to be good people in addition to being good athletes. In Jeff’s passing the ski racing world has lost a great athlete, a great competitor, a great parent and a great man. My heart and prayers go out to the entire Shriffin family. Maybe given the state our country is currently in we should embrace Jeff’s life motto of: be nice, think first. Mikaela is an exemplary byproduct and role model of this motto and global leadership.

Patrick Malone

Columbia Falls