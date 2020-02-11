Hey, Your Flashers Are Broken

12:11 a.m. A Lakeside woman was trying to turn up the volume on her phone and she ended up calling 911 instead.

1 a.m. A Columbia Falls man refused to leave the bar.

1:23 a.m. A newspaper delivery driver set off an alarm in Somers.

2:03 a.m. A drunk driver was sending his friends Snapchat videos of him driving while intoxicated. The driver was quickly found and placed under arrest.

3:50 a.m. A Kalispell man rolled over onto his phone while sleeping and somehow dialed 911.

6:49 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to ask if her friend was in jail.

8:04 a.m. A car hit a mailbox.

8:43 a.m. Nine puppies were picked up in Hungry Horse.

10:20 a.m. A dog was locked inside a Hungry Horse home.

10:29 a.m. Someone with a baseball bat hit another mailbox.

11:51 a.m. A dog was running down the middle of a Kalispell street.

12:14 p.m. A Kalispell man was screaming and putting holes in the wall.

12:51 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted a deputy to come to his house so he could chat about some things happening in his neighborhood.

1:41 p.m. A Kalispell man was complaining that his ex-wife had borrowed his car and was not giving it back.

1:56 p.m. A man “wearing camo with no teeth and sunglasses on” was driving a racecar through Kalispell.

2:55 p.m. A man skiing on Big Mountain pocket dialed 911.

4:55 p.m. A local resident called the Sheriff’s Office to report that he just saw a deputy speed by with his back flashers on but his front flashers off. He wanted to let the deputy know that his lights were broken.

5:19 p.m. A Marion man “went crazy.”

6:41 p.m. A fight was in progress at the hospital.

7:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her son was smoking pot again.

9:47 p.m. A man heard a gunshot near his house.