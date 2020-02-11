Hey, Your Flashers Are Broken

12:11 a.m. A Lakeside woman was trying to turn up the volume on her phone and she ended up calling 911 instead.
1 a.m. A Columbia Falls man refused to leave the bar.
1:23 a.m. A newspaper delivery driver set off an alarm in Somers.
2:03 a.m. A drunk driver was sending his friends Snapchat videos of him driving while intoxicated. The driver was quickly found and placed under arrest.
3:50 a.m. A Kalispell man rolled over onto his phone while sleeping and somehow dialed 911.
6:49 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to ask if her friend was in jail.
8:04 a.m. A car hit a mailbox.
8:43 a.m. Nine puppies were picked up in Hungry Horse.
10:20 a.m. A dog was locked inside a Hungry Horse home.
10:29 a.m. Someone with a baseball bat hit another mailbox.
11:51 a.m. A dog was running down the middle of a Kalispell street.
12:14 p.m. A Kalispell man was screaming and putting holes in the wall.
12:51 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted a deputy to come to his house so he could chat about some things happening in his neighborhood.
1:41 p.m. A Kalispell man was complaining that his ex-wife had borrowed his car and was not giving it back.
1:56 p.m. A man “wearing camo with no teeth and sunglasses on” was driving a racecar through Kalispell.
2:55 p.m. A man skiing on Big Mountain pocket dialed 911.
4:55 p.m. A local resident called the Sheriff’s Office to report that he just saw a deputy speed by with his back flashers on but his front flashers off. He wanted to let the deputy know that his lights were broken.
5:19 p.m. A Marion man “went crazy.”
6:41 p.m. A fight was in progress at the hospital.
7:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her son was smoking pot again.
9:47 p.m. A man heard a gunshot near his house.