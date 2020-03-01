Gianforte Most Qualified for Governor

It seems like everyone is focusing on the presidential election, and they should, but we can’t forget that we have a lot to focus on here at the state level. For 16 years our state’s economy has become stagnant, our state’s government more bureaucratic and corrupt, and we have a tremendous opportunity to turn that around this fall.

Greg Gianforte has been in D.C. these last few years building strong relationships with President Trump and various other leaders. He’ll be able to leverage those relationships as governor to ensure that all Montanans have opportunities and can prosper right here in Montana.

Greg’s executive experience make him the perfect candidate for governor this fall. He understands the importance of managing a budget, streamlining processes, and eliminating inefficiencies.

For 16 years there has been corruption and incompetence in our state agencies. Greg has made it clear that he will be providing these agencies with excellent leadership, and clear and concise goals.

Montana has needed a governor like Greg Gianforte for 16 years, and he is the most qualified candidate in this race, which is why I am asking you to join me in supporting Greg in his candidacy for governor of Montana.

Bill Harris

Mosby