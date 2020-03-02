Gianforte Picks Kristen Juras as Gubernatorial Running Mate

BILLINGS — U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte announced Sunday that University of Montana law professor Kristen Juras would be his running mate as he seeks the Republican nomination for governor.

Gianforte made the announcement at an event at the Pub Station in Billings, saying Juras “knows how important it is to grow opportunities here in Montana to keep our families here and thriving.”

“It’s an honor to join you on the ticket and I’m excited to get to work with you to put Montana back on track,” Juras, 64, told the crowd, according to the Billings Gazette.

Juras is a fourth-generation Montanan who grew up on her family’s ranch near Conrad. According to the campaign, she helped farmers, ranchers, small business owners and people with disabilities while working as an attorney in private practice. She has taught at the University of Montana for 20 years.

Juras ran for the Montana Supreme Court in 2016, losing to Dirk Sandefur.

State Attorney General Tim Fox and his running mate, former state Rep. Jon Knokey of Bozeman, and Kalispell state Sen. Al Olszewski and his running mate, state Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City are also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination.