Utah Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth to Flathead Valley

A 34-year-old Utah man was sentenced to seven years in prison for bringing methamphetamine to the Flathead Valley.

Jeremy David Medbery of Odgen, Utah, was found guilty in November of possession with intent to distribute meth and distribution of meth. On March 5, he was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Medbery and another man, Christopher George Nomura, moved meth from California to Kalispell in February 2016. That month, a police informant purchased drugs from Medbery at a local casino. After the transaction, police officers followed Medbery, made a traffic stop on Highway 93 and arrested him. Agents executed search warrants on Medbery’s truck and residence. In the truck was a plastic bag with meth residue. A safe in Medbery’s bedroom contained a plastic bag with meth and another bag with residue.

Nomura was also convicted in the case and sentenced to 10 years in prison.