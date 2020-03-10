Explore: Nate Chute

Whitefish Mountain Resort hosts the 21st Annual Nate Chute Banked Slalom and Boardercross on March 14 and 15. The “contest for a cause” is the second-longest running snowboard banked slalom in the U.S.

The cash purse for the event is $4,000 and the overall winners in the open divisions earn an entry into next year’s Mount Baker Legendary Banked Slalom.

On Saturday, riders will compete on a hand-built banked slalom course in George’s Gorge and under Chair 7. Then Sunday features one of the biggest boardercross events in the Northwest with 100 riders racing through a course consisting of jumps, banks, rollers and traffic.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nate Chute Foundation, a local nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to suicide prevention among young people in Montana. Competitors are encouraged to sign up for a Crowdrise campaign to raise funds for the foundation and those who raise $300 or more have their entry fee reimbursed. Following Saturday’s contest, at 4:30 p.m., the Bierstube will also host a benefit night and feature live music.