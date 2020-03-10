Glacier Institute Announces New Executive Director

Glacier Institute, a private nonprofit that provides educational programs in the Crown of the Continent ecosystem, recently announced that Anthony Nelson has been named its new executive director.

Nelson grew up in central Minnesota. He has a degree in wildlife biology and worked at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as an animal keeper. Over time, he gravitated toward opportunities to inspire action through education.

After Nelson and his family moved to the Flathead, he worked for a local building company and joined the Glacier Institute Board of Directors. After serving on the board for a year, Nelson was named executive director.

According to its mission statement, Glacier Institute emphasizes “outreach and field-based learning experiences, the Institute provides an objective and science-based understanding of the area’s ecology and it’s interaction with people.”

Fore more information, visit www.glacierinstitute.org.