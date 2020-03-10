Maggie Voisin Earns X Games Gold in Norway

Maggie Voisin calls her mother after securing a spot on the U.S. Olympic team at the 2018 Toyota U.S. Freestyle Grand Prix at Snowmass near Aspen, Colorado on Jan. 13, 2018. Sarah Brunson | U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Whitefish native Maggie Voisin took home her second career X Games gold medal on Sunday, March 8, winning the women’s ski slopestyle competition, one day after taking home silver in women’s ski big air.

The competition, held just outside Lillehammer, Norway, was Voisin’s second X Games event of 2020. She finished third in ski slopestyle at the games in Aspen last month.

Voisin, a two-time Olympian, won her first X Games gold medal in Colorado in 2018, becoming the first American woman to win a ski slopestyle title. She was also the first American to earn a medal in big air, taking home bronze in Norway in 2017. Voisin has won seven X Games medals since 2014.