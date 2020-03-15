Whitefish Mountain Resort to Close for Season

Whitefish Mountain Resort will close for the season after today as fear of the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the Flathead Valley, resort officials decided to end the season in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. Bridger Bowl and Big Sky Resort also announced Sunday that they would be closing early because of the virus.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have reached this decision,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said. “However, we feel at this time this is the best thing to do for the health of our employees, guests, and our community. We sincerely apologize to our guests currently at Whitefish Mountain Resort and those who have planned trips here this March and April. It is particularly upsetting because we are all skiers and understand how important this recreation is to our mental health.”

In addition to on-mountain operations, all restaurants, rental and retail shops will be closed. All events planned for the remainder of the season have been canceled. Whitefish Mountain Resort’s lodging department will be contacting all current guests and existing reservations to work with them to make alternate travel agreements.

As of Sunday, at least six people in Montana have been diagnosed with the virus. On Thursday, Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency.