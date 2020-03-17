COVID-19: Daily Podcast for March 17

A sign in the front window of Brendan House nursing home at Kalispell Regional Healthcare on March 13, 2020. As of March 13, Brendan House is restricting all visitors as a precautionary measure to protect residents from novel coronavirus. Hunter D'Antouno | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to andy@flatheadbeacon.com or post them on our Facebook page.

In today’s episode, Staff Writer Justin Franz joins host Andy Viano to recap the developments from this past weekend and cover what actions local health officials are taking at this time. This story is evolving quickly, so for the latest updates check out all of our coronavirus coverage at this link.

To download this episode as an MP3, visit http://flatheadbeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/March-17_3.mp3

