Covering the Coronavirus Outbreak

Editor’s Note: As the scope of the coronavirus outbreak comes into focus and the disruptions to our daily lives mount, the Flathead Beacon remains dedicated to gathering the most up-to-date information possible. With rapid developments occurring globally, nationally and at the state and county levels, we can expect additional impacts to our health care and education systems, travel, commerce, and hospitality, as well as other social consequences that remain to be seen. In an effort to help readers easily find the information they need, the Beacon is curating its coverage of the pandemic here. If you don’t find what you’re looking for here or you have news to share, please contact us at news@flatheadbeacon.com or call our office at (406) 257-9220. Additional Montana-related coronavirus information from the state health department can be found here.
Spring Sports, Activities Suspended Indefinitely
MHSA will “reevaluate” season on April 13; spring sports practices began on March 9
The Montana High School Association announced on March 16 that it’s suspending all spring sports and activities through at least April 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bullock Directs Schools to Close for Two Weeks as Coronavirus Spreads
State also recommends that all gatherings with more than 50 people be canceled
Schools across Montana will be closed for two weeks, from March 16-27, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has spread around the globe and dramatically altered American life in just a matter of days.
Whitefish Mountain Resort to Close for Season
As COVID-19 virus spreads, officials decide to close ski resort three weeks early
Whitefish Mountain Resort has closed for the season as fear of the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation.
State Basketball Tournaments Canceled After Coronavirus Cases Confirmed
Tournaments at four sites held games on Thursday and Friday; finalists will be declared co-champions
The Montana High School Association canceled the remainder of the Class AA, A, B and C state basketball tournaments late Friday night, hours after the state confirmed its first four cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Assisted-Living, Nursing Facilities Implement Coronavirus Measures
KRH also announces expansion of visitor restrictions at KRMC, The HealthCenter and North Valley Hospital
Senior-care institutions in the Flathead Valley have implemented measures — including restricting visitors — to protect elderly residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Two People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Missoula County
At least six people in Montana have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours
Two people in Missoula County were believed to have tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Steve Bullock announced on March 14.
Montana Confirms First Corona Cases
Gov. Bullock on March 13 confirmed four presumptively positive coronavirus cases in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark counties
Gov. Steve Bullock on March 13 said Montana’s public health department has confirmed the first positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, documented so far in the state.
According to a press release from Bullock’s office, there were four presumptively positive cases in the counties of Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark.
