Covering the Coronavirus Outbreak

Albertsons in Kalispell as seen on March 15, 2020. Flathead Valley residents hit the grocery stores in droves over the weekend to stock up on food and supplies as covid-19 spreads across United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A shopper walks up an aisle in Albertsons in Kalispell with bottled water on March 15, 2020. Flathead Valley residents hit the grocery stores in droves over the weekend to stock up on supplies as covid-19 spreads across United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Shoppers check-out at Safeway in Whitefish on March 15, 2020. Flathead Valley residents stockpiled food, face-masks, cleaning supplies and paper products over the weekend as covid-19 spreads across the United States. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A shopper leaves Safeway in Whitefish with a full cart on March 15, 2020. Flathead Valley residents stockpiled non-perishable food, face-masks, cleaning supplies and paper products over the weekend as covid-19 spreads across the United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Shoppers browse the aisles of Safeway in Whitefish on March 15, 2020 as covid-19 spreads across the United States. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bare shelves at Safeway in Whitefish on March 15, 2020 as covid-19 spreads across the United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A sign at Ace Hardware in Kalispell encourages costumers to limit their purchases of face masks products to two per item on March 15, 2020 as novel coronavirus spreads through the United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A sign at Albertsons in Kalispell encourages costumers to limit their purchases of items like bottled water, toilet paper, and cleaning products to 2 per item per shopping trip on March 15, 2020 as novel coronavirus spreads through the United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish High School on March 15, 2020. Montana Governor Steve Bullock ordered a statewide closure of schools on March 15 in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

From left, Johnny Young, Justice Nelson, Heather Swift, and Jordan King have some drinks in a parking lot at Whitefish Mountain Resort on March 15, 2020. The resort announced closure of the ski hill in light of coronavirus on March 15. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Skiers eat at the Hellroaring Saloon & Eatery at Whitefish Mountain Resort after the resort announced closure of Big Mountain in light of concerns over coronavirus on March 15, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Finley McCarthy of Whitefish packs up her skis after Whitefish Mountain Resort announced closure of the ski hill in light of coronavirus on March 15, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Skiers leave the mountain after Whitefish Mountain Resort announced closure of the ski hill in light of coronavirus on March 15, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A solitary skier skins up Big Mountain on March 15, 2020. Whitefish Mountain Resort announced closure of the ski hill in light of coronavirus on March 15, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Mountain Resort announced closure of the ski hill in light of coronavirus on March 15, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bread shelves grow bare at Safeway in Whitefish on March 15, 2020 as covid-19 spreads across the United States and Montana. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Editor’s Note: As the scope of the coronavirus outbreak comes into focus and the disruptions to our daily lives mount, the Flathead Beacon remains dedicated to gathering the most up-to-date information possible. With rapid developments occurring globally, nationally and at the state and county levels, we can expect additional impacts to our health care and education systems, travel, commerce, and hospitality, as well as other social consequences that remain to be seen. In an effort to help readers easily find the information they need, the Beacon is curating its coverage of the pandemic here. If you don’t find what you’re looking for here or you have news to share, please contact us at news@flatheadbeacon.com or call our office at (406) 257-9220. Additional Montana-related coronavirus information from the state health department can be found here.

Spring Sports, Activities Suspended Indefinitely

MHSA will “reevaluate” season on April 13; spring sports practices began on March 9

The Montana High School Association announced on March 16 that it’s suspending all spring sports and activities through at least April 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bullock Directs Schools to Close for Two Weeks as Coronavirus Spreads

State also recommends that all gatherings with more than 50 people be canceled

Schools across Montana will be closed for two weeks, from March 16-27, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has spread around the globe and dramatically altered American life in just a matter of days.

Whitefish Mountain Resort to Close for Season

As COVID-19 virus spreads, officials decide to close ski resort three weeks early

Whitefish Mountain Resort has closed for the season as fear of the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation.

State Basketball Tournaments Canceled After Coronavirus Cases Confirmed

Tournaments at four sites held games on Thursday and Friday; finalists will be declared co-champions

The Montana High School Association canceled the remainder of the Class AA, A, B and C state basketball tournaments late Friday night, hours after the state confirmed its first four cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Assisted-Living, Nursing Facilities Implement Coronavirus Measures

KRH also announces expansion of visitor restrictions at KRMC, The HealthCenter and North Valley Hospital

Senior-care institutions in the Flathead Valley have implemented measures — including restricting visitors — to protect elderly residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Missoula County

At least six people in Montana have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours

Two people in Missoula County were believed to have tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Steve Bullock announced on March 14.

Montana Confirms First Corona Cases

Gov. Bullock on March 13 confirmed four presumptively positive coronavirus cases in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark counties

Gov. Steve Bullock on March 13 said Montana’s public health department has confirmed the first positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, documented so far in the state.

According to a press release from Bullock’s office, there were four presumptively positive cases in the counties of Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark.

