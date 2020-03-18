New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Missoula, Gallatin Counties

A sign in the front window of Brendan House nursing home at Kalispell Regional Healthcare on March 13, 2020. As of March 13, Brendan House is restricting all visitors as a precautionary measure to protect residents from novel coronavirus. Hunter D'Antouno | Flathead Beacon

Two more people in Montana have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Gov. Steve Bullock.

On Wednesday evening, Bullock announced that a man in his 50s in Missoula County and a man in his 60s in Gallatin County both tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. The two positive tests bring Montana’s total of confirmed cases to 12.

As with the past cases, the men will be isolated or quarantined pursuant to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday, there have been no positive cases of coronavirus in Northwest Montana.

State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the CDC. “Positive” samples will no longer need further testing, according to a press release.

A coronavirus (COVID-19) information phone line at 1-888-333-0461 has been launched and Montanans can also email questions to covid19info@mt.gov. State public health officials will be responding to inquiries from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Montanans can also visit covid19.mt.gov to receive regularly updated information on COVID-19.