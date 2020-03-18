COVID-19: Daily Podcast for March 18

Bredan House nursing home at Kalispell Regional Healthcare on March 13, 2020. As of March 13, Brendan House is restricting all visitors as a precautionary measure to protect residents from novel coronavirus. Hunter D'Antuno | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to andy@flatheadbeacon.com or post them on our Facebook page.

In today’s episode, Senior Writer Tristan Scott spoke with Kalispell Regional Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Doug Nelson, to talk about the hospital system’s preparations and some general strategies for combating coronavirus. Plus, we bring you the latest news and information related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

