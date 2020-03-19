COVID-19: Daily Podcast for March 19

The Great Northern Bar and Grill is empty on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020. Restaurants, bars and other eateries around Whitefish have either closed or have switched to take-out or delivery only as a measure to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, as seen on March 17, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to andy@flatheadbeacon.com or post them on our Facebook page.

This podcast is now available on Google Podcasts/Google Play Music, Stitcher, Podcast Addict and Acast. Search “Flathead Beacon” to subscribe.

In today’s episode, Staff Writer Maggie Dresser joined the show to talk about how the small business community is coping, then Justin Franz rejoins the show to discuss today’s news that Flathead County is closing restaurants, bars and a number of other businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

