COVID-19: Daily Podcast for March 20

Kalispell Regional Healthcare braces for the arrival of novel coronavirus as seen on the afternoon of March 18, 2020.

In this episode, Managing Editor Myers Reece sits down for a conversation about how social service providers are responding to new challenges during the coronavirus outbreak, including local food banks and homeless shelters. Later, news breaks that Flathead County has its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that one of the people sickened is a healthcare worker who had spent time at a Kalispell Regional Healthcare facility, potentially sickening other KRH staff.

