Felon Poses with Gun on Facebook, Gets a Year in Prison

MISSOULA — A convicted felon has been sentenced to a year in federal prison after his probation officer saw a picture of him holding guns on a sporting goods company’s Facebook page, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Brandon Richmond Turner, 29, of Missoula had been sentenced for a felony in Lake County in January 2017 and was prohibited from possessing firearms, prosecutors said.

His probation officer saw the image in June 2019. Turner admitted he retrieved his rifle and a pistol from a friend, who had agreed to keep his guns after he was convicted.

Turner pleaded guilty in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula.