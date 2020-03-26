County Closes Nail Salons, Barbershops

Flathead County is ordering tattoo shops, barbershops, and nail salons to close amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Flathead City-County Health Officer Hillary Hanson announced that those businesses would be closed from March 26 until April 10 at 11:59 p.m. The order also includes all message services except those at state-licensed physical therapy and chiropractic practices.

“These facilities provide services for which they are unable to practice social distancing and they were not mentioned in the Governor’s Directive,” Hanson said. “We have received an influx of feedback from these facilities expressing concern about their risk and this order supplements the Governor’s Directive to address this risk.”

Last week, the county ordered all bars and restaurants closed, except for takeout services. The following day, Gov. Steve Bullock issued a similar order for the entire state.